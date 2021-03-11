Interview
Iotunn Guitarist Jens Nicolai Gräs, Discusses Debut Album "Access All Worlds"
As we've said a few times, 2021 maybe carrying on the gloom of the previous year, but there's already been so many amazing debuts. From Frozen Soul to Everdawn to the promising, upcoming Capra full length. Another band who's already grabbed a few ears is Copenhagen's own, Iotunn, who unleashed their mind bending first album, "Access All Worlds" at the end of last month. Adding to the ever growing stack of amazing Danish metal bands, this progressive quintet took inspiration from the cosmos to forge an album well worth your time and money.
To find out more about the album, the meanings behind it, its story, recording and much more, I spoke with Jens Nicolai Gräs, one of the band's guitarists, who shed light on this beautiful, if sonically punishing release. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
