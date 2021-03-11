Exclusive
Troberoth Premiere New Song & Music Video "Extermination" From Upcoming New Album "Fallen Angel"
Costa Rican thrash metal quartet Troberoth have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and music video "Extermination", taken from their impending new album "Fallen Angel". The record which will be co-released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Sanatorio Records (Costa Rica) on April 2nd, 2021.
