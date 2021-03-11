"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Currents Premiere New Music Video “Kill The Ache”

posted Mar 11, 2021 at 2:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Currents premiere a new music video helmed by Chris Klumpp for their track “Kill The Ache” from their 2020 outing “The Way It Ends“.

Explain the band:

“‘Kill The Ache‘ is about detachment and the experience of dark thoughts in bright moments. We thought that showcasing the beauty of our home area while visually representing some central themes would be a great accompaniment to the song. This track has become a sneaky fan-favorite, so we thought we’d give it a spotlight for those who may not have heard it yet.”

