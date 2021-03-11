Currents Premiere New Music Video “Kill The Ache”
Currents premiere a new music video helmed by Chris Klumpp for their track “Kill The Ache” from their 2020 outing “The Way It Ends“.
Explain the band:
“‘Kill The Ache‘ is about detachment and the experience of dark thoughts in bright moments. We thought that showcasing the beauty of our home area while visually representing some central themes would be a great accompaniment to the song. This track has become a sneaky fan-favorite, so we thought we’d give it a spotlight for those who may not have heard it yet.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vitriol Premiere New Official Live Music Video
- Next Article:
Stortregn Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Currents Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.