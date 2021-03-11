Vitriol Premiere New Official Live Music Video For “The Parting Of A Neck”
Vitriol premiere a new official live music video for “The Parting Of A Neck“ streaming for you below. Dylan S-C helmed the clip production.
Says frontman Kyle Rasmussen:
“Being this far along in a world without live music we’re feeling especially grateful that Dylan (producer) did such a beautiful job immortalizing this performance from our last tour. ‘The Parting Of A Neck‘ has always been a special song for us and has since grown only more significant. The song debuted as a couch-bound playthrough and seeing it get the live treatment at this point feels like the perfect way to punctuate a long period of striving. A true then and now. Vitriol offers tremendous thanks to those of you who have shown your support in these formative times. We are hard at work on what’s next.”
