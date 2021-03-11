Erra Premiere New Single “Shadow Autonomous”
Erra's new advance track “Shadow Autonomous” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the fifth song off the band’s new self-titled album to be shared ahead of its March 19th release of through UNFD.
