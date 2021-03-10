Exclusive

Shamael Premiere New Song "Crown Shyness" From Upcoming New Album "Melancholie Der Engel"

Shamael have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Crown Shyness", taken from their impending new album "Melancholie Der Engel". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Negre PlanY (Spain) on April 14th.

Check out now "Crown Shyness" below.