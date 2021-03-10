Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Self-Titled EP

Experimental death metal band Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, etc.) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new self-titled EP. The four-track effort will be released by Everlasting Spew Records (CD and digital) on March 15th, with a vinyl version arriving later.

Check out now "Turris Eburnea" in its entirety below.