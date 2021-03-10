Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Self-Titled EP
Experimental death metal band Turris Eburnea (Krallice, Cosmic Putrefaction, etc.) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new self-titled EP. The four-track effort will be released by Everlasting Spew Records (CD and digital) on March 15th, with a vinyl version arriving later.
Check out now "Turris Eburnea" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vreid Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Shamael Premiere New Song "Crown Shyness"
0 Comments on "Turris Eburnea Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.