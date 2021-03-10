Vreid Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Morning Red" From Upcoming New Album "Wild North West"
Vreid premiere their new single and music video "The Morning Red", taken from their upcoming new album "Wild North West", which is due out April 30th via Season of Mist.
Check out now "The Morning Red" below.
