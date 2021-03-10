Hippie Death Cult Premiere New Track "Red Meat Tricks" From Upcoming New Album "Circle of Days"
Portland, Oregon-based psychedelic doom rockers Hippie Death Cult premiere a new track called "Red Meat Tricks", taken from their upcoming new album "Circle of Days". The record will be out in stores through Heavy Psych Sounds on May 21, alongside a reissue of the band’s debut album and a new split with High Reeper.
Check out now "Red Meat Tricks" below.
“It’s feeding time at the zoo. Specifically at the lion cage where the keepers toss large chunks of fresh red meat to the hungry carnivores while an eager audience of visitors goes into their own feeding frenzy, cheering and screaming as the ferocious cats tear, chew, and digest their favorite meal. Are we the audience or are we the lions, tearing apart the bits of truth we are fed? Or are we just looking for scraps that support our own existing paradigm?”

