Cruel Life Inside Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Eclipsis Vitae"

Italian genre bending metal trio Cruel Life Inside premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Eclipsis Vitae". The record will be co-released by Casus Belli Musica and Beverina Productions this Friday, March 12th. The band's stylistic ingredients include atmospheric black metal, melodic doom, post-metal, and prog-rock elements.

Check out now "Eclipsis Vitae" in its entirety below.