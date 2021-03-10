"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Cruel Life Inside Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Eclipsis Vitae"

posted Mar 10, 2021 at 2:10 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Italian genre bending metal trio Cruel Life Inside premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Eclipsis Vitae". The record will be co-released by Casus Belli Musica and Beverina Productions this Friday, March 12th. The band's stylistic ingredients include atmospheric black metal, melodic doom, post-metal, and prog-rock elements.

Check out now "Eclipsis Vitae" in its entirety below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Cruel Life Inside Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 