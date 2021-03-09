Interview

Eyehategod Vocalist Mike IX Discusses New Album "A History Of Nomadic Behavior," Lyrics, The Pandemic And More

Few bands are able to achieve their dreams of getting signed, releasing albums and touring the world. Fewer still forge a legacy and history which makes them a group really worth knowing, with a story that's passed on from metal fan to metal fan and music which resonates through generations. Though such bands are small in number, there is no band on Earth like Eyehategod. Formed in New Orleans in 1988, the band released their first album, "In The Name Of Suffering" two years later and went on to become a legendary name in the metal world, being credited as pioneers of sludge metal and putting on some of the most fierce live shows to have ever graced a stage.

Fast forward to 2021 and after a seven year wait, Eyehategod are on the verge of releasing their sixth full length album, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior," their first in seven years. Four songs have already been released and each proves that the quartet has lost none of their abrasiveness and are just as vicious as ever. To find out more about this eagerly awaited album, I spoke with vocalist Mike IX to discuss the record, the use of lyric videos, the gap in between albums, how the pandemic affected the recording process and much more. You can watch it in full below.