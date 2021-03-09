Cerbearus Premiere New Song "Fleshcoat" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Ontario-based death metal band Cerbearus premiere a new song and lyric video named "Fleshcoat". The track is taken from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will see the light of day on April 10th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Fleshcoat" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nekkrofukk Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Eyehategod's Mike IX Opens Up About New Album
0 Comments on "Cerbearus Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.