Nekkrofukk Premiere New Track "Devil’s Blood Injekktion" From Upcoming New Album "Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat"

Band Photo: Hate (?)

Polish black metal act Nekkrofukk premiere a new track called "Devil’s Blood Injekktion". The song is off their impending new album "Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat", out March 30th on Poland-based indie label Putrid Cult.

Check out now "Devil’s Blood Injekktion" below.





Says mainman Lord K. (ex-Hate, ex-Azarath):

“I don’t give a fuck if you like the new album or not. On Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat, once again I puke with bile and shit on anything that’s holy. Nekkrofukk was never meant to be a popular band and never existed to live up to the expectations of anyone but myself and the new album will be an undeniable proof of it. Nekkrofukk is my tribute to old satanic metal, my dedication to the underground scene forever. If you don’t understand this, you might as well be dead.”