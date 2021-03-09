Take Over and Destroy Premiere New Song & Music Video “Exit Bag” - Starring Skateboarder Maxx Mayberry

Take Over and Destroy premiere a new song entitled "Exit Bag", taken from their upcoming new vinyl "Fade Out", which will be out in stores in fall 2021. The track features a guest vocal appearance from Tim Callaway of Phoenix grind band Sorrower, as well as Revive skateboarder Maxx Mayberry in the video for it streaming below:





Explains guitarist Alex Bank Rollins:

“Maxx awakens just before sunset to seemingly cause mischief and mayhem, but is in actuality on a mission to grieve. We grew up watching skate videos and have always wanted to incorporate that into what we do in some way. It seemed like the right opportunity to create something in that vein to accompany the song.

The speed and length of the song is a representation of the intrusive and impulsive thoughts that run through our minds every day.”