Godless Premiere New Song "Vaginal Empathy for the Monarch of Lust" From Upcoming New Album "Lustcifer"

Puerto Rican black metal band Godless premiere a new song entitled "Vaginal Empathy for the Monarch of Lust", taken from their upcoming new album "Lustcifer". The record is set for co-release by Satanath Records and The End Of Time Records on March 28th.

Check out now "Vaginal Empathy for the Monarch of Lust" below.





Track List:

01. Seduced By The Devil

02. Injecting The Seed Of Satan

03. Body Fluids Of Everlasting Lust

04. A Torrid Sensation Of Death

05. Exacerbate The Most Depraved Temptations

06. Vaginal Empathy For The Monarch Of Lust

07. Grand Whore Of All Abominations

08. Where God Cannot Enter, Only The Devil Can

09. Lustcifer

10. Under A Sexual Profligacy

11. The Depraved God Of Iniquity

12. Fear Him

Length – 65:23