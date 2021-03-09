Godless Premiere New Song "Vaginal Empathy for the Monarch of Lust" From Upcoming New Album "Lustcifer"
Puerto Rican black metal band Godless premiere a new song entitled "Vaginal Empathy for the Monarch of Lust", taken from their upcoming new album "Lustcifer". The record is set for co-release by Satanath Records and The End Of Time Records on March 28th.
Check out now "Vaginal Empathy for the Monarch of Lust" below.
Track List:
01. Seduced By The Devil
02. Injecting The Seed Of Satan
03. Body Fluids Of Everlasting Lust
04. A Torrid Sensation Of Death
05. Exacerbate The Most Depraved Temptations
06. Vaginal Empathy For The Monarch Of Lust
07. Grand Whore Of All Abominations
08. Where God Cannot Enter, Only The Devil Can
09. Lustcifer
10. Under A Sexual Profligacy
11. The Depraved God Of Iniquity
12. Fear Him
Length – 65:23
