Rare Black Sabbath Track “Slapback” Surfaces On YouTube
Band Photo: Black Sabbath (?)
An audio stream of what seems to be a previously unreleased Black Sabbath song called “Slapback” has been recently shared online by Geoff Nicholls via YouTube. It appears to be a rehearsal recording of a Ronnie James Dio-era track. Nicholls himself handled the keyboards and bass duties in Black Sabbath from 1979 - 2004.
Tells the Geoff Nicholls - Archive channel of the song:
“This latest upload from the Geoff Nicholls estate I believe is called Slapback from the scrawling on the cassette and the chorus. This is from the same cassette as the Heaven & Hell upload on this channel. It doesn’t sound like a typical Sabbath song if it is them but it does sound like Ronnie James Dio. It must be a cover, any clues?
I have no idea about anything I wasn’t there. Everything is speculation.
Great tune by the way.
Is it Ronnie on bass or “a friend from Birmingham”?”
