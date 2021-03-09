Rare Black Sabbath Track “Slapback” Surfaces On YouTube

Band Photo: Black Sabbath (?)

An audio stream of what seems to be a previously unreleased Black Sabbath song called “Slapback” has been recently shared online by Geoff Nicholls via YouTube. It appears to be a rehearsal recording of a Ronnie James Dio-era track. Nicholls himself handled the keyboards and bass duties in Black Sabbath from 1979 - 2004.

Tells the Geoff Nicholls - Archive channel of the song:

“This latest upload from the Geoff Nicholls estate I believe is called Slapback from the scrawling on the cassette and the chorus. This is from the same cassette as the Heaven & Hell upload on this channel. It doesn’t sound like a typical Sabbath song if it is them but it does sound like Ronnie James Dio. It must be a cover, any clues?

I have no idea about anything I wasn’t there. Everything is speculation.

Great tune by the way.

Is it Ronnie on bass or “a friend from Birmingham”?”