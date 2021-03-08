Headline News
Entombed A.D. Singer Lars-Göran Petrov Passes Away Aged 49
Entombed A.D. just shared the below post via Facebook, announcing the passing of their legendary frontman Lars-Göran Petrov. As reported the singer publicly announced in August 2020 that he was battling an incurable form of bile duct cancer.
Say the band about Petrov's death:
"We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.
"Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: "I will never die, it will never die". And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.
"R.I.P. LG Petrov."
1 Comment on "Entombed A.D. Singer Lars-Göran Petrov Passes Away"
Member
I can see 2021 is going to be just as bad as 2020. RIP LG. My only regret is that you didn't sing on Clandestine.
LHP will always be one of death metals founding pillars.