Graveyard Of Souls Premiere New Song "Your children will be the last" From Upcoming New Album "Infinity Equal Zero"
Spain-based doom/death metal band Graveyard Of Souls have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Your children will be the last", taken from their impending new album "Infinity Equal Zero". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Negre PlanY (Spain) on April 14th.
