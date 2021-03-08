Sulpur Premiere New Song "A Temple Draped In Shadow" From Upcoming New Album "Embracing Hatred and Beckoning Darkness"
Sulpur premiere a new song titled "A Temple Draped In Shadow", taken from their upcoming new album " Embracing Hatred and Beckoning Darkness". The record will be released on March 10th by Amor Fati Productions, a vinyl version is coming later this year through Ancient Records.
Check out now "A Temple Draped In Shadow" below.
