Vallendusk Premiere New Track "The Sovereign" From Upcoming New Album "Heralds of Strife"
Indonesia-based atmospheric black metal band Vallendusk premiere a new track named "The Sovereign". The song is taken from their forthcoming new album "Heralds of Strife", due out April 30th via Northern Silence Productions.
