The Stone Premiere New Song "Pramaglina" From Upcoming New Album "Kosturnice"
Serbian black metal outfit The Stone premiere a new song entitled "Pramaglina", taken from their upcoming new album "Kosturnice", which will be out in stores March 26 via Immortal Frost Productions.
Check out now "Pramaglina" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Spelljammer Soars On An "Abyssal Trip"
- Next Article:
Vallendusk Premiere New Track "The Sovereign"
0 Comments on "The Stone Premiere New Song 'Pramaglina'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.