Exclusive

Haissem Premiere New Track "La Confesiо́n Del Diablo Blanco" From Upcoming New Album "Philosofiend"

Ukraine-based melodic black/death metal band Haissem have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new track "La Confesiо́n Del Diablo Blanco", taken from their impending new album "Philosofiend". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Exhumed Records (Ecuador) on March 27th, 2021.