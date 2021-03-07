Wormhole Premiere New Music Video For "D-S3" From Latest Album "The Weakest Among Us"
Slamming technical death metal band Wormhole premiere a new music video for "D-S3", taken from their latest album "The Weakest Among Us".
Explain the group:
"D-S3 was the first single we released for The Weakest Among Us and became a staple in our live set long before the album was even finished. We were looking forward to playing it last year when the album had come out, but we all know why that did not happen. Luckily our friend Toby from Virvum had filmed this video when we were on tour together on Tech Trek IV in 2018, and it turned out sick!"
