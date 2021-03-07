Darko (Emmure/Chelsea Grin) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mars Attacks”
Darko premiere their new single and music video “Mars Attacks“ streaming via YouTube below . Darko is comprised of Chelsea Grin frontman Tom Barber and Emmure drummer Josh “Baby J” Miller.
