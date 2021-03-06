Grave Miasma Premiere New Song & Music Video "Rogyapa" From Upcoming New Album "Abyss of Wrathful Deities"

Death metal outfit Grave Miasma premiere a new song and music video "Rogyapa", taken from their upcoming new album "Abyss of Wrathful Deities".





“There is no more ego-vanquishing burial rite than one that pounds flesh and bone into nothingness. And thus, we present the skull-smashing track “Rogyapa” — an ode to the practitioners of the Tibetan bya gtor and the glory days of death metal music videos.

“Rogyapa” is taken from our upcoming album Abyss of Wrathful Deities — a sonic exploration delving into obscure burial practices and the nature of death itself. Until then, we implore you to meditate upon your mortality and the illusory nature of flesh, as skeletal remains are crushed into oblivion.”