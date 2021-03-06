Decline of the I Premiere New Song "Diev Vide" From Upcoming New Album "Johannes"
French post-black metal band Decline of the I premiere a new song entitled "Diev Vide", taken from their upcoming new album "Johannes", which will be out in stores March 26th via Agonia Records.
Check out now "Diev Vide" below.
