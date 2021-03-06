Venues Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video “Rite Of Passage” - To Release New Album “Solace” In August
Venues premiere a NSFW music video for “Rite Of Passage“, which is the new single from their impending record “Solace“. Arising Empire” will have that album out on August 27th.
Comments vocalist Robin:
“We wanted to be more metal. There were some pop sensibilities of ‘Aspire‘ that we wanted to replace with rather the opposite.
2020 showed all of us how much the band is helping us keep our sanity. Almost the whole band went through minor or medium crises since the release of our debut. Relationships went sour, things ended and began. In times like these, our second album was the light at the end of the tunnel. Something we all could look forward to. Our music held our heads above water.”
