Surma Vocalist Viktorie Surmova Explains "The Light Within" Song Meanings
Czech symphonic power metal band Surma has uploaded a new video online, wherein vocalist Viktorie Surmova explains the meanings and inspirations behind the songs on their debut album, "The Light Within." You can check it out below. The album was released last November through Metal Blade Records, with the band also featuring Tyr's Heri Joensen. Viktorie Surmova spoke to Metal Underground about the debut album around this time, which can also be seen below.
