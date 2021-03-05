Helloween Teases New Single "Skyfall"

Band Photo: Helloween (?)

The sensation was perfect – Helloween, who has sold more than 10 million records worldwide, being one of the most respected German metal bands since 1984, announced their Pumpkins United World Tour in 2016. The media was raving about the tour of the year, playing 69 shows in 32 countries all over the world. More than one million fans on three continents were ecstatic because it was not only a reunion of the original band, it was the summit of seven ultimate Helloween heroes: Andi Deris, Michael Kiske, Michael Weikath, Kai Hansen, Markus Grosskopf, Sascha Gerstner & Dani Löble. Or to put it simply, it was a dream come true for fans around the world. The band received five times more spectators and all of them had only one wish: Please stay together!

Following the excitement, one of the biggest magazines in this genre, Burrn! (Japan), honored the band with four unbelievable cover stories, followed by the thunderstorm of the century within the social media universe, a celebrated Pumpkins United single and the quenchless hunger for more – much more! And yes, the musicians tasted blood and it was clear, there was no way back – the future of Helloween will be written in unity. It marked the beginning of a new era and the re-birth of a metal legend with exceptional artists. Their first new album will be released in summer 2021. Look out, because on April 2nd, 2021 the spectacular single "Skyfall" will be released!

"Skyfall" will be available on CD, digitally and in two different vinyl versions.

Single 1: Vinyl, CD, digital:

"Skyfall" (single edit) + "Skyfall" (exclusive alternative vocals mix). Both are exclusive single versions and will not be on the album. Around 20 minutes playing time.

Single 2: Vinyl only

"Skyfall" (single edit) + "Indestructible" (exclusive album track). This is a strictly limited version of the new single with one exclusive album track.