Interview

Wolfheart Frontman Tuomas Saukkonen Discusses New EP, "Skull Soldiers," "Wolves Of Karelia" Album And The Winter War

Over the past decade, we've seen the rise of many bands. From new big names to cult favourites, everyone has discovered someone new to love in this time. One such band that has has a growing presence in the world of metal music is Wolfheart, which began as a solo project by Tuomas Saukkonen, formerly the frontman of Before The Dawn. Since 2013, Wolfheart has gone from strength to strength, releasing four full length albums and performing at such festivals as Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and 70000 Tons Of Metal.

Today sees another new release from Wolfheart, in the form of the EP, "Skull Soldiers." The four song record continues on from where their latest album, "Wolves Of Karelia," left off, focusing on the Winter War between Finland and Russia which began in 1939 and saw the small nation hold off the Soviet Union. To find out more about the EP, the album and the historical events that inspired the music, I was lucky enough to speak with Tuomas Saukkonen himself. You can check out the interview in full below.