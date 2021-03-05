Report

Moonspell Halloween Livestream: Bringing Halloween Home

In the age where livestream shows are becoming the closest thing we have to going to gigs again, the audience has an idea of what to expect. Normally, viewers think that they'll be tuning into a glorified rehearsal, where the band sound tight, but with no one around to cheer. While this does give a more intimate atmosphere (who wouldn't want to hang out with their favourite bands while they run through tracks?) there are plenty of fans who miss the spectacle of a live performance. If ever there was a band that wasn't going to half ass their livestream though, it was Moonspell.

Originally meaning to take place on Halloween night, the Portuguese metal ambassadors were forced to move their show back by a few days, though naturally, it proved to be worth the wait. Those who logged in were treated to a vast selection of songs from the extensive Moonspell catalogue, from their debut "Wolfheart" to their sophomore classic "Irreligious," to the epic concept album, "1755." Appropriately enough for the beginning of the show, it was "Vampira" and "Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)" which kicked things off. It's been twenty six years since "Wolfheart" hit the shelves but these songs definitely haven't lost their bite or their spirit and sound as fresh as ever, something which can be said of any of the classics and gems brought out on the night.

From there, the band played to their home country with the Portuguese language cuts "Em Nome De Medo" and the sublime, "In Tremor Dei," before a double blast from the "Irreligious" album in the form of "Opium" and "Awake." It was clear by this time that the band were enjoying themselves as much as the lucky fans who were able to attend and new drummer Hugo Ribeiro looks like a natural fit, sad as it is to see Moonspell without Miguel Gaspar behind the kit.

The hits kept on coming, with three staples from "The Butterfly Effect" being unleashed, including the title track, "Can't See" and "Soulsick," as well as more recent music such as "Night Eternal" from the album of the same name. As one might expect, it was a return to "Irreligious" for the end of the show, as "Mephisto" and "Full Moon Madness" (along with "Todos Os Santos" from "1755") which closed out the first encore, before the quintet returned once more to cap off the evening with "The Future Is Dark" from the excellent "Extinct" album.