Fucker Premiere "Bayou Of Blood" From Upcoming New Compilation "Dichlofos"

Russian heavy metal/hardcore punk band Fucker have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere "Bayou Of Blood", taken from their impending new compilation album "Dichlofos". The record will be released by Satanath Records' label-partner Grimm Distribution (Ukraine) on April 9th, 2021.

Check out now "Bayou Of Blood" below.