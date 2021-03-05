The Amenta Premiere New Music Video For "Psoriastasis" From New Album "Revelator"
Australian death metal band The Amenta premiere a new track and music video named "Psoriastasis", taken from their new album "Revelator". The record was released on February 19th through Debemur Morti Productions.
Check out now "Psoriastasis" below.
Comments frontman Cain Cressall on the new album:
"Each track has a very cinematic feel about it. There is a great depth in terms of the production values, as well as the dynamics between instruments, dynamics within the arrangements, and the range of emotional expression. These are all factors which were considered very intensely throughout the entire evolution of the record. Whether a song leans more heavily toward atmospheric qualities or toward solid hooks, they each have a unique, stand-alone personality which drags the listener through a visceral journey. It just came down to time, and how many songs we could realistically create solid visual accompaniment for, amongst everything else that was going on. Essentially, we chose songs which give a good representation of the various flavours that can be found across the album. ‘Psoriastasis’ may be the most upfront, aggressive song on the album. After a few clips of songs that showed off more ambient aspects of the mind, we thought it was time to tear some faces off."

