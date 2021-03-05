Orecus Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "The Obliterationist"

Swedish death metal band Orecus premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "The Obliterationist", which will be out in stores March 12th through Violent Groove. The record also features vocal guest appearances by Chad Kapper (Frontierer) and Fredrik Söderberg (Soreption).

Check out now "The Obliterationist" in its entirety below.