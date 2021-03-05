See: Metallica Perform “Battery” On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Metallica celebrated this week's 35th anniversary of their 1986 album “Master Of Puppets” with a live performance of its opening track “Battery“, aired on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘.

Comments drummer Lars Ulrich:

"Soooo much fun to be back on the @colbertlateshow again celebrating 35 years of Master of Puppets, firing up Battery, and dusting off the old wrinkled backdrop...

Actually, considering what craziness its been exposed to over its lifetime, it’s in remarkably good shape..(the backdrop that is!!)

Thanx again @stephenathome for having us."