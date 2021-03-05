Zao Premiere New Single “Croatoan”

Zao premiere their new advance track “Croatoan“ off their impending twelfth studio full-length, “The Crimson Corridor“. That album will be out April 09th via Bandcamp and Holy Mountain Printing.

Explain the band:

“In 1587 a group of 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island off the coast of what is now North Carolina. The group was led by their governor John White who later sailed back to England to gather more supplies. White and his ship were subsequently caught up in a war with Spain for three years. Upon finally returning to the colonies, White discovered that every single person from the initial journey, including his wife and children, were gone without a trace. The only clue left behind was a wooden post with a single word carved into it: “Croatoan”. The whereabouts of the settlers are unsolved to this day.”

Adds frontman Dan Weyandt:

“Based off its origin and without clear definition, the word ‘Croatoan’ embodies an unsettling feeling of helplessness to me. This song is a vehicle for that feeling and relates it back to dissociation and being lost in strange dimensions and dreams.”