Unearthing The Metal Underground: Scotland's Lunar Mantra
Lunar Mantra is an apropos moniker for this week’s featured Unearthing The Metal Underground band. The name itself conjures images of occult-obsessed freaks howling at the moon and uttering magical words, and the Scottish band's new release is a fitting soundtrack to accompany this mental image. Their previous recorded output has been limited thus far, having only released an EP and a single in their half decade existence. But they’ve returned with another EP—“Psychosomatika,” set for release on May 7 via Invictus Productions—that oozes and flows with a transcendental and spiritual quality that’s more likely to spur listeners to “trance out” rather than rock out.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
