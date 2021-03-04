Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Scotland's Lunar Mantra

Band Photo: Lunar Mantra (?)

Lunar Mantra is an apropos moniker for this week’s featured Unearthing The Metal Underground band. The name itself conjures images of occult-obsessed freaks howling at the moon and uttering magical words, and the Scottish band's new release is a fitting soundtrack to accompany this mental image. Their previous recorded output has been limited thus far, having only released an EP and a single in their half decade existence. But they’ve returned with another EP—“Psychosomatika,” set for release on May 7 via Invictus Productions—that oozes and flows with a transcendental and spiritual quality that’s more likely to spur listeners to “trance out” rather than rock out.