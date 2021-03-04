Exclusive

Utburd Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Eye Of The Storm" From Upcoming New Album "Story Of Frozen Souls"

Band Photo: Utburd (?)

Russian atmospheric black metal band Utburd have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "Eye Of The Storm", taken from their upcoming new album "Story Of Frozen Souls".

The record will be co-released by by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) with More Hate Productions (Russia) on April 10, 2021.