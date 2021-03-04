Stone Healer Premiere New Song "Into the Spoke of Night" From Upcoming New Album "Conquistador"
North Carolina-based progressive blackened death metal outfit Stone Healer premiere a new song entitled "Into the Spoke of Night". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Conquistador", which is set for release on April 30th.
Check out now "Into the Spoke of Night" below.
