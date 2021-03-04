Void Of Vision Premiere New Version Of “Splinter” - Loathe’s Kadeem France Guests

Void Of Vision will release a revamped version of their 2019 outing “Hyperdaze” tomorrow Friday, March 05th, via UNFD. The group have teamed up with numerous guests to create that revised take on the record. Today the band premiere their new take on “Splinter” which finds Loathe singer Kadeem France guesting.

Tells singer Jack Bergin:

“The people I hand-picked for each track not only bring their own influence on board, but also build on what was already such an emotionally heavy release. It’s fully shaken the album up and spat it out somehow even more powerful than the original. We are super proud that we could create such a bold and collaborative project and still have it translate as we originally intended it to.”



Continues Bergin:

“After reaching out to some of our close peers and friends in the music industry we quickly locked some names in on their respective tracks to get the ball rolling. From there we looked at the 2020 Void Of Vision touring schedule that never came to be and reached out to a bunch of the names we were supposed to be sharing stages with. Overall we felt free to get creative and branch out and that lead to hitting up some people up outside of our realm (Ecca, Up Late) that could really take a track and flip it on its head.”

In case you missed it, you can also find a recently released clip for “Decay” with Ecca Vandal here.

“Hyperdaze (Redux)” track listing:

01 – “Year Of The Rat” (feat. Jacob Charlton of Thornhill)

02 – “Babylon” (feat. Bobak Rafiee of Justice For The Damned)

03 – “If Only” (feat. Lucas Woodland of Holding Absence)

04 – “Slave To The Name” (feat. Jamie Hails of Polaris)

05 – “Adrenaline” (Jon Deiley remix)

06 – “Hole In Me” (feat. Ken Koie of Crossfaith)

07 – “Kerosene Dream” (feat. Garrett Russell of Silent Planet)

08 – “Decay” (feat. Ecca Vandal)

09 – “Splinter” (feat. Kadeem France of Loathe)

10 – “Hyperdaze” (Up Late remix)