God’s Hate (Twitching Tongues/Terror) Premiere New Self-Titled Track
God’s Hate - featuring members of Twitching Tongues, Terror and a Ring Of Honor/New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestler - will release their self-titled album out on March 12th via Closed Casket Activities. A new single titled “God’s Hate“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
God’s Hate are:
Vocals: Brody King (‘Ring Of Honor‘)
Guitars: Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues, ex-Nails)
Guitars: Martin Stewart (Terror, etc.)
Guitars: Anthonie Gonzalez
Bass: Alec Faber (Twitching Tongues)
Drums: Colin Young (Twitching Tongues)
