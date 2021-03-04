God’s Hate (Twitching Tongues/Terror) Premiere New Self-Titled Track

God’s Hate - featuring members of Twitching Tongues, Terror and a Ring Of Honor/New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestler - will release their self-titled album out on March 12th via Closed Casket Activities. A new single titled “God’s Hate“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

God’s Hate are:

Vocals: Brody King (‘Ring Of Honor‘)

Guitars: Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues, ex-Nails)

Guitars: Martin Stewart (Terror, etc.)

Guitars: Anthonie Gonzalez

Bass: Alec Faber (Twitching Tongues)

Drums: Colin Young (Twitching Tongues)