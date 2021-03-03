Column

Industry Networking Secrets

So something I’ve seen coming up quite a bit lately is people who don’t really understand how to reach out to others. It’s definitely tricky especially if you are new to the world of networking so I wanted to break this down a bit.

What we’re going to do in this article is talk about what not to do then look into some of the core things that build relationships and after that talk about how we can transform those concepts into meaningful relationships within the music industry. It’s kind of a tricky one – but once you learn to network things will fall into place.

3. What Not To Do

The biggest thing that you don’t want to do when trying to build your network is the cold outreach asking for something. There’s nothing wrong with just saying hi and telling someone you think they are cool. However, asking someone who doesn’t know you for something is just plain wrong. Simple as that.

Think about all the people who annoy you on social media by asking for something without really having any idea who you are or what you care about. Everyone hates that right? So why act like those people? You always want to be the person who is bringing value and kindness rather than the guy who is going out and asking for stuff.

2. What Leads To Good Relationships?

I want you to sit down and think about the things that have lead to positive relationships for you. Odds are its none of the stuff I listed in the ‘what not to do’ section of this piece right? Instead it’s probably things like genuine praise, caring for others and trying to be helpful and interested in the other person. That’s what relationships are built on.

So why not take your time and build on that? You just need to sit down and ask yourself ‘What makes me like a person?’ or ‘How did this person get into my universe?’ and then go and use those tactics on the people who you want to interact with!

1. Core Tactics

So what are some good core tactics for networking? Let’s rattle through. I think first and foremost starting with a good genuine and specific compliment is a really good way to get people to pay attention. Ask the other person questions not about what they can do for you but about themselves. Everyone likes talking about themselves. Feed into that.

Make sure you show that you are being an astute listener. Make sure to ask follow up questions based on their responses. People can tell when you are going through a script and that’s not really fair to anyone involved now is it? I think careful listening and thoughtful responses will get you a lot further than anything else in networking.

So as you can see it’s easy to avoid the common mistakes of the genre and instead grow your network. Evidently, there are a lot of cool ways that you can build your relationships and grow from there. This is a crucial skill for you to learn and the further you take it the more success you will experience as a result.