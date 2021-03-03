Interview
Capra Guitarist Tyler Harper On Debut Album, "In Transmission," Working Metal Blade And Being Confused With A Disney Act
We've only just entered March and already we've been treated to some awesome debut albums from the likes of Everdawn and Frozen Soul. Of course, being so early on in the year, more debuts are on the way. One of the most exciting of these releases comes in the form of "In Transmission," the first full length from metallic hardcore band, Capra. Formed in Lafayette, Louisiana, this high energy quartet has already gained attention for their songs, "Torture Ship" and "The Locust Preacher," both a perfect blend of chaos and war cries.
To find out more about the band, the album and everything behind it, I had the pleasure of speaking with guitarist Tyler Harper. You can watch the interview in full below.
