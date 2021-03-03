Left To Suffer Premiere New Video "Anger" - Tap Chelsea Grin, Crystal Lake & Alpha Wolf Singers For New EP “On Death”

Left To Suffer have slated an April 23rd release date for their new EP named “On Death“, which sports guest appearances by Ryo Kinoshita (Crystal Lake), Lochie Keogh (Alpha Wolf) and Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin/Darko). A new music video for the track “Anger” from the effort, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below: