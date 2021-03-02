Wolfheart Releases New Playthrough Video "Hereditary"

Finnish melodic death metal mainstays Wolfheart recently announced the upcoming release of their brand new EP, "Skull Soldiers," scheduled for release on March 5, 2021 via Napalm Records! With Skull Soldiers, Wolfheart continues the heroic battle forged on their highly-acclaimed 2020 full-length, "Wolves of Karelia," with two new, frostbitten Winter War-inspired singles and two special rarities.

Today, following the recent release of the EP's searing title track, "Skull Soldiers" (featuring guest vocals from Petro Solovey of Ukranian band Wolfanger), Wolfheart have revealed another unrelenting new track, entitled "Hereditary", alongside a new band playthrough video. Conjuring a frigid blackened metal landscape, the track explores soaring symphonics and low rhythm guitars backed by massive vocals, while telling the brave tale of Winter War warriors fighting some of the most epic battles in Finnish history.

Wolfheart frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about "Hereditary":

"Musically, 'Hereditary' is a clear contrast to our previous single 'Skull Soldiers', which was our most death metal oriented song ever written. It's a melodic and almost heroically forward driven song that still carries the dark theme of the war with the timeless fact: When pushed far enough, everybody becomes a killer, and that wrath is buried in each one of us."