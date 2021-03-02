The Beast of Nod Premiere New Single "The Latent Threat" From Upcoming New Album "Multiversal"
As The Beast of Nod draws closer to the release of their second album, "Multiversal", on March 29th, a new single called "The Latent Threat" has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below:
Comment the progressive technical death metal band:
"A mysterious tear in space has appeared, and the Guardians of the Multiverse respond! We know that we inhabit but one universe among many in a diverse multiverse, but now it seems that a new foe which resides in the indescribable gaps between the universes has revealed itself."
