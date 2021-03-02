Spellforger Premiere New Song "Lord of Possession" From Upcoming New EP "Upholders of Evil"
Hailing from Bandung, West Java Indonesia blackened thrash metal quartet Spellforger premiere a new song named "Lord of Possession". The track is taken from their upcoming new EP "Upholders of Evil", which will be out in stores April 2nd through the Mexico-based indie label Personal Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Grey Skies Fallen Share "Procession To The Tombs"
- Next Article:
The Beast of Nod Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Spellforger Premiere New Song 'Lord of Possession'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.