Hailing from Bandung, West Java Indonesia blackened thrash metal quartet Spellforger premiere a new song named "Lord of Possession". The track is taken from their upcoming new EP "Upholders of Evil", which will be out in stores April 2nd through the Mexico-based indie label Personal Records.



