Exclusive

Grey Skies Fallen Share "Procession To The Tombs" From Upcoming "Cold Dead Lands" Reissue

U.S. doom metal band Grey Skies Fallen share "Procession To The Tombs". The track is off their upcoming reissue of their album "Cold Dead Lands". The re-release is due out April 8th, 2021 via Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution, Paragon Records and More Hate Productions.