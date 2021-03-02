"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ischemic Premiere New Track "Scabs" From Upcoming New Album

Toronto-based death metal outfit Ischemic premiere a new song entitled "Scabs". The track is taken from their forthcoming new self-titled full-length, which will be out in stores April 2nd via Bandcamp.

“We expect the album to be a fan favourite. The production is the perfect balance of polish and rawness and seems like the best representation of our live sound so far. These songs developed as a response to the more complex and melodic black metal sound on Stagnation & Woe. The tracks call back to the earliest days of the band, but with a decade of songwriting & touring experience under our belts.”

