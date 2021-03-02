Unflesh Premiere New Song "Holocaust of Stars" From Upcoming New Album "Inhumation"
New Hampshire blackened death metal band Unflesh premiere a new song entitled "Holocaust of Stars", taken from their upcoming new album "Inhumation". The record is set to be released on April 2nd, 2021 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Holocaust of Stars" below.
